Indiana Lt. Gov. gets her COVID-19 vaccine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch got her COVID-19 vaccination Friday while back home in Evansville. Eyewitness News spoke to crouch right after her appointment at Deaconess. She said she’s doing great and is hoping this means the curve will be flattened soon.

“I do think that we’ll start getting back to normal as more and more people tend to get vaccinated and that is really what we all want to do. We want to be safe but we also want to get back to normal,” Crouch said.

Crouch said it’s important to continue wearing masks and washing our hands often as the most vulnerable population gets vaccinated.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)