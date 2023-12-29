HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Indiana State Leaders are offering new grants to employer-sponsored child care programs.

More than $18 million will go to 64 Indiana Businesses, more than half of which will provide on-site childcare. An additional 13 of these businesses will offer child care tuition benefits, and the rest will work directly with child care centers to make sure that workers have access to care.

Business owners say that grants help to fulfill an important commitment to their employees. Ryan Gall, Executive Director of Victory College Prep said, “Having a place where you know your child can be cared for, that’s maybe connected to where you’re employed is critical at retaining teachers. This grant is going to be transformational to us to upgrade our furniture, our fixtures.”

The move is also getting praise from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, who say that the grants are “Set to make a real difference in many communities across Indiana,” and will give parents in these locations greater peace of mind, and enable some to re-enter the workforce.