HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A new warning from crash investigators for the state of Indiana urges drivers to use their seatbelts every time they get behind the wheel.

Officials say that they are seeing more fatal traffic accidents where drivers were not wearing a seatbelt statewide, often leading to cases where someone is thrown out of a vehicle that has come to a sudden stop.

“Stay belted until your car comes to a rest, and they you have a chance of staying alive,” says forensic pathologist, Scott Wagner. “If you are thrown out of the car, then you’re just taking your chances, or your thrown around inside of the car. You can hit something, break your neck and, you’re taking chances with your life.”

Wagner adds that cars are best designed to protect occupants if they are wearing a seat belt.