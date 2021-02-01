Indiana proposal would increase taxes on cigarettes

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana could increase cigarette tax for the first time in more than a decade. A proposal discussed Monday would add $1 to the state’s current 99.5 cents per pack cigarette tax. Many health organizations and business groups have backed the tax as a way to discourage smoking and reduce the state’s high smoking rate.

The bill also would charge a 39% tax on the liquids used in e-cigarettes, which the sponsor says would be roughly equivalent to the cigarette tax.

