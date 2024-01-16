HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The upcoming Republican Primary for Indiana Governor is expected to be an expensive one.

Two of the candidates running for Governor in this year’s primary election have reported millions of dollars spent in fundraising efforts in 2023. Indiana Senator, Mike Braun has reported about $2 million spent in the last half of the year. Former Indiana Secretary of Commerce, Brad Chambers has reported $8.5 million spent in just the last four months, with 95% of funding coming from Hoosiers.

Other candidates haven’t reported their fundraising numbers just yet.