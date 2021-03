INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.(WEHT)- Residents 30 and older are eligible to receive a COVID vaccine in Indiana.

You can sign up by click here.

The expansion in eligibility means the vaccine is now available to an additional 840,000 residents.

So far, more than one million people in Indiana have been vaccinated.

Residents age 16 and older will also be able to schedule a vaccination appointment will be eligible March 31.

(This story was originally published March 29, 2021)