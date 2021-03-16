Indiana Residents 45 and older eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that Hoosiers age 45 and older are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.

This expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to an additional 415,640 Indiana

Residents.

Vaccine appointments will be available over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state.

Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.

(This story was originally published March 16, 2021)