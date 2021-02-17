Indiana Senate, House override Gov. Holcomb’s veto of tenant-landlord bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Indiana House overrode a tenant-landlord bill Wednesday that would ban local government from dealing with tenant-landlord disputes. The override vote was 62-37.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed SB 148, calling the language overly-broad. The Indiana Senate overrode the veto earlier this month, so the bill now becomes law. In a statement, the The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition was disappointed in the override.

“We are prepared to offer our recommendations for a more balanced law. The solutions are at the ready. Now it’s time to see leadership bring those solutions to the table,” read a partial statement.

(This story was originally published on February 17, 2021)

