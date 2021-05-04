Indiana State Fair set to return this summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN)— Indiana State Fair organizers announced Tuesday the fair is returning to the fairgrounds this summer. The 2021 Indiana State Fair will take place from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 22.

This year’s theme is celebrating all things Indiana and the resiliency of the Hoosier Spirit, according to a release from State Fair officials.

Organizers have been actively working with the Indiana State Department of Health as planning continues in the coming months.

“We have almost three full months before we open the 2021 Indiana State Fair, and we are confident that with our 250+ acre, mostly outdoor campus we will be able to host our fair late this summer,” said Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director Cindy Hoye.

“We are thankful to the State Department of Health for their collaboration and continued guidance on getting us back to hosting this important community event.”

Some changes this year include an extra weekend to the front end of the fair schedule, as well as the fair being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

According to Hoye, “We know this year’s state fair may look a little different, and we are prepared for that. By adding an additional weekend, it allows us to spread fair attendance across a new weekend. This event matters to our State and our fairgoers; it’s an important part of annual Hoosier family traditions.”

The fair is planning to bring back fairgoer favorites including carnival rides, fun fair food, 4-H competitions, and free entertainment.