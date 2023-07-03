HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting at the Perry County Memorial Hospital. The incident occurred this morning, July 3, just before 1 a.m. central time. According to Sergeant John Davis, this was an officer involved shooting.

As of this time, all medical services will be closed at this time aside from the emergency room. Anyone with a medical emergency should enter the emergency room from the south entrance.

ISP advises that there is no danger to the public or hospital residents.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update as soon as more information becomes available.