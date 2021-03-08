Indiana utility disconnection moratorium ends next week

INDIANA (WEHT) – In the Hoosier State, the winter utility disconnection moratorium ends a week from Monday. During the winter, Indiana law prohibits companies from shutting service until March 15. Those who need to make payment arrangements are being urged to do so now by contacting their respective service provider instead of waiting until you receive a shut-off notice.

For those who still need help, call 211 to get access to resources for assistance. Indiana residents are also encouraged to check qualification requirements for the state’s emergency rental assistance program.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)