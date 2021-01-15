Indianapolis Statehouse closed Tuesday and Wednesday

FILE – In this April 29, 2020, file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb prepares to host a virtual media briefing in the Governor’s Office at the Statehouse to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana, in Indianapolis. Gov. Holcomb’s statewide mask mandate and six months of other coronavirus restrictions has stirred discontent among conservatives, complicating his front-runner campaign against underfunded Democratic challenger Woody Myers. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Indiana Statehouse will be closed to the public Tuesday and Wednesday in light of recent national events, threats to other state capitols and COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Friday. There have been no credible threats against the Statehouse, he added.

Per the typical schedule, the Statehouse will be closed for the weekend and Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Holcomb will deliver his 2021 State of the State address on Tuesday at 7 p.m.. virtually. Details, including broadcast information and access to pool coverage, will be shared at a later date. More information about the closure can be found here.

