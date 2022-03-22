EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In order for Hoosiers to carry a firearm on your person, you must have a carry permit to have a loaded handgun.

Once the new law takes effect in Indiana, anyone age 18 or older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public without a permit.

Only certain people will not be allowed to posses firearms including individuals who have felonies.

Many law enforcement agencies have concerns over what this new law may mean when trying to keep the community safe.

“For law enforcement now if you have maybe three people who shouldn’t possess a weapon inside a vehicle and they get stopped by a police and their is weapon, they can have some young person, 18 year old person say those are my guns,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

John Rudolph Uncle Rudy’s Indoor Firing Range says based on what from other states, he doesn’t think much of a difference will be seen.

“What I can tell you is from what we have seen historically within the other states is it really hasn’t made a big difference,” Rudolph said. “These constitutional carry laws have passed in many states and union and it’s not really making a negative effect from what I can tell from the statistics.”

Though the law will be changing soon, Sheriff Wedding recommends if you plan to travel outside the state, a license still may be the best choice.

“I’m not sure where it sits now but years ago our handgun license was recognized in nearly 38 states in the United States that might have changed,” Sheriff Wedding said. “When you have that weapon and your handgun license, you could carry in other states that recognized our handgun license.”

Rudolph agrees that when thinking about traveling, it’s very important to know the laws of each state before traveling.

“So from that perspective you need to understand what the laws are,” Rudolph said. “Every state is a little bit different and the bottom line is that it’s on you to make sure you’re following those laws.”

The new law will take effect on July 1st.