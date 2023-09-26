HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will hold a public hearing to update residents and receive public input on roadway construction projects planned for the West Side of the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville as part of the Lloyd4U Project.

The hearing will take place on Tuesday, September 26, at City View at Sterling Square, beginning at 5:30 p.m., located at 210 N. Fulton Avenue Participants will have an opportunity to share their feedback directly with the project team during the meeting.

During the hearing, attendees will have the chance to view project maps and receive more information about intersection improvements, bridge replacements and the pavement replacement along the Lloyd Expressway from the Posey County/Vanderburgh County line to Wabash Avenue.