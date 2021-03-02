INDOT unveils ‘Hoosier Hoops Highway’ signs for tourneys

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has begun unveiling “Hoosier Hoops Highway” signs across the state ahead of the Big Ten, NCAA and other basketball tournaments being hosted in Indiana. Games will be played across beginning Wednesday in Evansville, Indianapolis, Bloomington and West Lafayette. INDOT said Tuesday it is placing temporary signs on highways leading to host cities to commemorate the historic month and help guide fans and teams. Signs will be visible along major routes serving the tournaments during the month of March. The Ohio Valley Conference men’s and women’s tournaments begin Wednesday at Evansville’s Ford Center.

Welcome to the Hoosier Hoops Highway! We are dressing up our interstates for @marchmadness. Be on the lookout for these new signs throughout the whole month, they are going up this week! More info: https://t.co/umaKiOT93c pic.twitter.com/B2pzV4z0ex — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) March 2, 2021

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)