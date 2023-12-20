HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Initial hearings will be held today for Malachi Littlepage and Destinee Littlepage who were allegedly involved in an altercation that left two EPD officers with injuries after responding to a domestic violence call.

Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to a domestic violence call in the early morning of December 17, when they stopped the couple, who matched the description given by the caller.

During the investigation officers attempted to seperate the two for further questioning, which caused them to become irate. This is when Malachi allegedly kicked one officer in the knee and another in the face, which caused severe swelling and broke the officer’s orbital bone. Afterwards, officers were able to get control of the couple and take them both into custody.

Eyewitness News has obtained dash camera footage of the incident, which can be viewed below. It may be graphic for some viewers.

Destinee Littlepage is charged with the following:

Aggravated Battery

Multiple counts of Battery agains Public Safety Officials

Resisting Law Enforcement

Public Intoxication by Alcohol

Disorderly Conduct

Malachi Littlepage is charged with the following: