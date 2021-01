VANDERBURGH Co. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office responded to a rollover crash involving three vehicles Thursday night. The sheriff’s office tweeted a photo of the scene.

CRASH: St. Joseph Ave and Schenk Rd. Rollover crash involving 3 vehicles. Injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/RDCUcmfH8t — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) January 29, 2021

The crash happened after 8 p.m. at North St. Joe Ave. near Schenk Road. Injuries were reported and the road was shut down.

This story will be updated.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)