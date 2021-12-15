Inmate who survived a fentanyl overdose arrested on drug charges

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) On Monday, a Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force detective arrested an inmate of the Henderson County Detention Center who had overdosed on fentanyl the previous week.

Jeffrey Tyler Ferguson, 28, had received the fentanyl from a fellow inmate, Coriyahvon Outlaw, and within seven minutes of ingesting it, collapsed in his bed from an overdose. Upon being discovered by a guard, Ferguson was given Narcan and transported to the Henderson Hospital.

Outlaw had tried to hide the fentanyl but it was found by detectives during their investigation. Outlaw is currently charged with drug trafficking and tampering with physical evidence among other charges.

On Wednesday, Ferguson was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance (first degree)

Promoting contraband (1st degree)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Both Ferguson and Outlaw were already being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on other charges.

The investigation is still ongoing.