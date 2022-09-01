EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department confirmed there is an active investigation in the 2000 block of Herbert Avenue on Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Our photographer at the scene says the police and a SWAT team have surrounded a home and have breached inside of it. K9 units were also called to the scene.

UPDATE: As of 10:15 p.m. our crew tells us police have the suspect in custody.

This is breaking news, Eyewitness News is working to learn more and we will update this story as more information becomes available