ISP encourages cleaning snow, ice off car before driving

INDIANA (WEHT) – No matter where you live be sure to clean off your car if you are headed out the door. Law enforcement is encouraging everyone to take every precaution necessary when hitting the road. But if you don’t clear off your car enough are you breaking the law? State troopers say there is no strict law on making sure your car is cleared.

But something so tedious is also very important to make sure your car is cleared before you take off.

Law enforcement said this saves you and others on the road around you. They, however, do want you to clear your windshield and other windows so you can see. They also ask that you clear the lights on your car so you’re easily seen.

Doing this is what will help keep you safer on these wintry days.

“Bottom line is when you’re out driving, we want you to be able to see out of all your windows. When you pull up to the intersection and you’re looking left and right, we want you to be able to see down the roadway to make sure you’re not pulling in and out of traffic. When it’s all blocked with snow and ice you’re not going to be able to do that,” said Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police.

Troopers said it’s very important to take that extra time before leaving to clear your car of snow and ice. They say not doing this could really put you or someone around you in harm’s way.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2021)