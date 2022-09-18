VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Newburgh man on multiple charges after a traffic stop.

Cole Sheridan, 28, was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 traveling southbound on I-69 near Morgan Avenue when he was noticed by ISP Trooper Otolski. Police reports say, Sheridan exited I-69 onto SR 66 going 90 mph when the Trooper pulled him over near Epworth Road.

According to the authorities, Sheridan displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. ISP says his girlfriend and her one-year-old daughter were also in the car. A search of the car revealed several open beer cans, police say Sheridan was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.9%.

Sheridan was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges without bond: