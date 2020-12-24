ISP increasing patrols for remainder of December

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police is increasing patrols amid the holiday season. Through Jan. 1, police will be looking out for impaired drivers. Police say they are looking for people not wearing seat belts or people using their phones while driving the holiday season is of course one of the deadliest time of the year for impaired driving deaths.

This time last year in December 2019 in Indiana alone there were about 415 alcohol-related crashes. From those crashes, there were about 105 injuries and 11 fatalities, police said.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is partnering with over 200 law enforcement agencies statewide this holiday season.

(This story was originally published on December 24, 2020)

