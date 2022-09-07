POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mount Vernon Police (MVPD) and the Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested an Arizona juvenile on Wednesday.

According to the authorities, the arrest was a result of a criminal investigation by MVPD and ISP after they got reports of a threatening text message that was sent to a Mount Vernon student and was posted on social media. The text was sent through an app which disguises the true sender of the message.

The message alleged a shooting would occur on Thursday at Mount Vernon Senior High School according to police reports. Police say their investigation revealed the sender was a 15 year old student from Mesa, AZ who had previously attended the school and knew the student they sent the message to.

ISP and MVPD say they collaborated with Mesa Police to locate the teen. A release says the juvenile was arrested and is now in custody in a juvenile detention center in Phoenix, AZ.

Police say the 15-year-old is facing the following charges:

Interfering with an Educational Institution (Level 6 Felony)

Threatening and Intimidating (Class 1 Misdemeanor)

Officials say all threats toward students, staff and schools are taken seriously and will be investigated as such. Students and parents are urged to immediately report any threats to police and/or school administrators.