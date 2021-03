INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana State Police said two suspects are in custody after a chase on I-69. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started at Boonville-New Harmony Road around noon. It continued south before ending near Kansas Road. An Eyewitness News crew was on the scene after the chase ended. Investigators were doing a thorough search of the car.

(This story was originally published on March 26, 2021)