ISP searching for Harrisburg man charged with murder of college student

Harrisburg, IL – The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 is seeking the public’s help in locating Alexander McWilliam. McWilliam is wanted in connection to the March 13, 2021 shooting death of Mishealia M. Meredith.

McWilliam is a 36-year-old man from Harrisburg, Illinois. He is 5’10” and weighs approximately 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. McWilliam is considered armed and dangerous. The public is cautioned, if they see McWilliam or know his current whereabouts, do not approach him, immediately call 911.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 8 at 618-542-2171.

(This story was originally published on March 17, 2021)