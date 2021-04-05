IU student dies after fall from fourth floor balcony

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WXIN) — An IU student is dead after a fall from a fourth floor balcony on Friday.

According to Bloomington police, officers responded to Urban Station Apartments around 5:42 a.m. for a report of a person who fell from a balcony. Police found a man on the sidewalk who had significant injuries.

Two women told police the man was as at their fourth floor apartment when he fell. One said she was talking to the man when he suddenly fell over the railing.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim is a 20-year-old man from Illinois. The Indiana Daily Student identified him as Jacob Schleinz, a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and a student at the Kelley School of Business.

Investigators are working to check nearby surveillance cameras to see if there is any footage of the incident.