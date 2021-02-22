Ivy Tech Community College, AmeriQual team up for worker education

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ivy Tech Community College is teaming up with AmeriQual to help its employees further their education. A news conference was held Monday at Ameriqual to lay out the program. It will allow some AmeriQual employees to take classes in order to earn their high school equivalency diploma. AmeriQual said this will allow it, employees, to further their career including earning higher wages. Officials say there are about 450,000 people across Indiana who have not earned a high school diploma.

“We’ve found there are a lot people who are very close to graduating, and that’s why a program like this is really important because they may be a couple of classes away from finishing and just need to fresh up on math or English,” said Kyla Dowell, Workforce Alignment Consultant at Ivy Tech.

Employees will be paid while they take their classes on-site at AmeriQual.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)