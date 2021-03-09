Ivy Tech Community College moving back to full in-person learning in August

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College has announced that it will offer its fall semester courses starting in August in-person across its statewide campuses, It will also continue to provide students with multiple course options such as online and flexible delivery modes, including Learn Anywhere, a course delivery method the college further expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

By August, it is anticipated that all students who want to be on campus, will be able to. The focus will continue to be on safety for students, employees, and the communities Ivy Tech serves. Should new guidelines from the governor or federal regulations be released, adjustments will be made accordingly. At this time, facial coverings and physical distancing will continue to be required, officials said.

The next spring session begins March 22 following Spring Break (March 15-19) and Ivy Tech expects about 25% of its courses to be offered in-person. The majority of the community college’s summer courses begin June 7 with the number of face-to-face courses increasing further. The first fall session at Ivy Tech starts Aug. 18.

(This story was originally published on March 9, 2021)