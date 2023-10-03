HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Lieutenant Governor of Kentucky, Jacqueline Coleman will be visiting Owensboro today as part of her ‘Protect Our Public Schools’ tour.

The event in Owensboro will be held at the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens at 5:30 p.m., marking the second stop of Coleman’s four part tour that kicked off last Thursday in Lexington. Coleman, who is the first public school teacher to serve as Lieutenant Governor since Martha Layne Collins is using the tour to promote funding for public schools throughout the Commonwealth.

Coleman will also make visits to Greenup and Bowling Green in the coming week.