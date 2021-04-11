Jailer: Positive COVID-19 cases reported inside Henderson County Jail

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News has learned that several inmates at the Henderson County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

Jailer Amy Brady tells Eyewitness News the situation is “contained” and the health department has been notified.

Brady said she wasn’t sure exactly how many active cases there are in the jail. She said following an April 1 vaccination clinic, some people became symptomatic.

Brady said medical staff is working right now to test the rest of the staff members inside the jail. She said to expect much more information by Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on April 11, 2021)