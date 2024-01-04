HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host its January Rooster Booster Breakfast on January 4, at 7:30 a.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The Rooster Booster program will feature will feature the City and County Addresses from Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson and Daviess County Judge/Executive Charlie Castlen.

“The State of the City and State of the County Addresses have been a January Rooster Booster tradition for decades. We always look forward to hearing from our local government leaders, what their plans are, and how they intend to move us forward,” said Chamber President and CEO Candace Castlen Brake. “What a great time to get our and connect with on another as we kick off 2024.

The cost of attendance is $15 for Chamber members with reservations, $20 for members with no reservations and $25 for non-members. Reservations will include breakfast, which will be served buffet style at the beginning of the event.