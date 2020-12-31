Jasper clothing store to get monthly $20K from Barstool Sports fund

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A local small business has vaulted into the viral spotlight. Siebert’s clothing in Jasper got celebrity attention after applying for a COVID-19 relief business fund set up by internet sports blog, Barstool Sports

There’s a lot of heart behind the store right here on Main Street in Jasper. Sieberts is a family owned business which has been running for 99 years. It took a major hit though after COVID-19 hit as most of the business is centered around dress wear fit for special occasions, such as weddings and proms.

Many of these events were canceled. But there’s hope on the horizon for the Siebert family.

It’s emotional for Rachel Siebert and so very personal. She is the fourth generation set to take over the store started by her great-grandfathers but this year was starting to look bleakest, she puts it. The pandemic forced them to close for six weeks.

With little hope left for the Sieberts in 2020, Rachel took to social media on a blog called Barstool Sports. They knew they had a story like so many others and never expected to hear anything.

“I follow him and I saw it, and I was like, ‘I’ll just go for it,'” Rachel Siebert said.

“I thought it was a waste of time,” Jim Siebert said. “After we got rolling with it, I was very comfortable telling our story basically.”

Much to their surprise they got a call from the founder of Barstool Sports. The founder had started a fund to help small businesses like Sieberts to keep their doors open.

“He’s doing amazing things that our government isn’t,” he said.

The fund will give Siebert’s $20,000 a month, which they say will help them get them back on track.

“Thank God there’s people like him…they’re putting their money where their mouth is,” said Jim Siebert said.

Jim Siebert said he is so proud of his daughter for making it all happen. For his hopes for 2021, Siebert said they work up to 50 hours a week and he wants to take his wife on a vacation.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)

