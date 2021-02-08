Jasper announces grant program to improve building fronts

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the City of Jasper and the Heart of Jasper announced a façade grant program Monday, which is intended to provide financial assistance for exterior building façade improvements in the downtown and riverfront areas of the city. The goal of the program is to stimulate retail growth and catalyze investment through enhanced aesthetics, officials said.

Grants will be awarded for half of the approved improvements. The minimum project plan must be over $5,000 and the maximum match will be $10,000. In total, the program will provide a maximum of $50,000 in grant funding for this year, officials said.

Grants will be awarded on a reimbursement basis, following an application procedure, design review, approval, and construction. Disbursement is contingent upon the submission of cost invoices from contractors and tradesmen and inspection work by the Heart of Jasper Design Advisory Committee, officials said.

The deadline to apply is March 18. Winners will be announced on March 27. Guidelines and criteria to apply can be found at the City Hall or Chamber of Commerce. Information can be downloaded from HeartOfJasper.org or reach out to Kate Schwenk at info@heartofjasper.org.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)