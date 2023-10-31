HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Jasper High School has begun tearing down Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium. School officials say they are looking to improve the venue after nearly 60 years of use.

Plans for the new stadium include a new home grandstand, featuring 420 folding seats for VIP guests and nearly 2,700 bleacher seats. It will also feature two ticket booths, an 11,000 square foot locker room and a shotput and discus area alongside new fencing, lighting, sidewalks and a new press box.

The new stadium is slated to be complete by the start of the 2024 football season.