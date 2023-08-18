HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Jefferson County School District in Louisville heads back to class today after last week’s bus disaster.

The school had launched a new initiative using artificial intelligence to find more efficient bus routes, which failed miserably. Some students were unable to get home from class until after 10 p.m. The issue caused school to shut down as the district spent the last week developing a new game plan for getting students home at a reasonable time.

Some of the changes they’re rolling out include not waiting at depots for extended periods of time, and having an extra employee on board each bus to help guide drivers through challenging routes.