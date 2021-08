ROCKPORT, Ind (WEHT)– 20-year-old Joseph Petry was accused of shooting and killing Zane Lee in February 2020. Witnesses told police Petry was assaulting his ex-girlfriend when Lee tried to pull him away. Police say that’s when Petry shot Lee.

On Monday, Petry was sentenced 24 years for manslaughter and one year for pointing a firearm. This comes nearly two months after a plea deal was reached.