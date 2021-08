JASPER, Ind (WEHT)– The Jasper Police Department welcomed it’s newest officer to the force. Her name is Makya. She’s a black and tan bloodhound who will be 4-years-old in February.

She was donated to the department from the Boone County Sheriff’s office. Makya is pictured next to her handler, Officer Clint Stewart, in the picture above.

Officer Stewart has been trained and certified to work with Makya who is trained for search and rescue efforts when it comes to locating missing people.