PRINCETON, In. (WEHT) – A Fort Branch man was honored in a ceremony for his successful completion of the Gibson County Problem Solving Court, a drug court program designed to help people regain control of their lives and stay out of jail.

Fort Branch native Shelby Sisk says his experience with the Gibson County Problem Solving Court has gotten him sober, and with that – he is out of legal trouble – and enjoying life once again with his loved ones.

“My family is back in my life. I don’t have to sneak and hide the addiction no more – it’s been awesome,” says Sisk.

The program involves attending mandatory meetings, as well classes Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare, frequent drug testing, and a weekly court appearance in front of Judge Robert Kreig. These provisions are designed to keep offenders accountable, and promote their long term sobriety.

“If they really want to change, they need to go for it. I mean people really do care. I think people think that no one really cares or they are all by themselves. There is support out there, you just got to reach out,” says Sisk.

Officials say it’s Sisk’s success show that these programs work, and have the potential to save countless lives across the state.

“I was a trial court judge in a small county just like this one for 12 years. Through that experience, I know that in time, programs like this can really change the culture of the community. They allow people to come together and do something positive. Instead of tearing apart the community, they allow people to come together and do something positive, instead of tearing things down. It’s a big day, and I was happy to be a part of it,” says Indiana Supreme Court Justice Hon. Christopher M. Goff.

People from all walks of life were in attendance for Sisk’s big day as he graciously accepted his certificate, as well as gift cards, for him and his two daughters.

Now that he is off of drug court, Sisk says he intends to continue growing on the progress that he’s made.

“You know just keep doing what I’ve been doing. Keep it simple, one day at a time,” adds Sisk.