HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Ivy Tech Community College will announce the 2024 Junior Achievements Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame Laureates during a press conference at 9:30 a.m. at Ivy Tech.

The Junior Achievement Regional Business Hall of Fame was created in 2006 to honor outstanding business leaders and present business role models to the youth of the Southwestern Indiana region. Criteria for selection includes business excellence, courageous thinking and actions, vison and innovation, inspiring leadership, community involvement and acting as a role model for future generations.

This year’s announcement will be led by Ivy Tech Community College Chancellor Daniela Vidal, who is also co-chair of this year’s Laureate Selection Committee.