WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A new $150,000,000 facility at Kaiser Aluminum in Warrick County is estimated to bring over one billion through indirect and induced economic output.

Those numbers come from an economic analysis completed by international accounting firm Ernst & Young.

Operations manager for Kaiser Aluminum Warrick, Evan Quinley, says this is the largest investment in Warrick County history.

The new facility will implement new technology that they believe will help increase productivity between five to seven percent over the next five years. The plant will use this new building to expand and highlight a specific margin of their business.

“What’s important here is that this is going to provide a net increase of 10 jobs here at Warrick operations but what’s more important is this going to be a launch pad for future investment that will grow the overall capacity of the plant and provide for many more jobs down the road,” Quinley said.

Brock Herr, senior vice president for business development at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, says the facility isn’t the only place that will see value rise.

“The local level, that’s where the most immediate impact certainty fell,” Herr said. “Frankly keeping high paying jobs here and furthering highering, expanding and also investing significant amounts of capital into a new facility that’s only going to increase value and other things for the community.”

Kaiser leaders say everyday they see the impact that the company has on the community and they are looking to add to that.

“As a manufacturing manager I often reflect on the cars in the parking lot and all of the families that rely on us to continue to operate the facility in a safe and responsible way,” Kate Hawkins, senior manufacturing manager for Kaiser Aluminum. “A profitable way that means that we can continue to support all of those families in the community.”

Herr says that growth will not only be seen on the local level but the regional level as well.

“You talk about an investment of this size in Warrick County and this region, obviously Warrick County immediately is going to feel the benefits but Evansville and the region more broadly,” Herr explained. “You’re going to see workforce, you’re going to see investment in the community, quality of life.”

Construction is expected to begin soon immediately with Kaiser looking to have the building completed by the end of the year.