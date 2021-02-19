Kenergy officials assisting with ice storm repairs in eastern Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – The Tri-State weathered three winter storms in the last week and a half. Two snow events this week but accumulating ice came before that. And ice continues to be the story in eastern Kentucky.

Ice has ravaged eastern and southeastern Kentucky over the last eight days. So line crews from the Tri-State spent time scaling utility poles in the woods over there. Kenergy sent help from Henderson and Owensboro lending a helping hand through Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. Because of the conditions power crews have to pack their tools and hike hundreds of yards into the woods.



“This is an opportunity were probably mother nature and these guys are the only ones who are going to be here today so we’re going to give you a tour,” said Randy Meredith, of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, in the video.

The electric co-op said there are 1,000 line technicians, tree-trimmers and mutual aid workers from multiple states rebuilding the electrical infrastructure. There are still about 30,000 outages across the region.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)