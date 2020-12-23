Kentucky announces new COVID-19 guidelines for child care centers

FRANKFORT (WEHT) – New COVID-19 requirements have been announced for Kentucky child care providers. The new regulation updates criteria for children’s mask wearing, including exemptions in accordance with DPH’s face covering regulations, state officials said.

Under the new regulation, when parents of children between age 3 and first grade do want their children to wear masks while in center, both parents and their providers must sign a child care face mask permission form to note agreement. Providers cannot mandate that all children age 3 through first grade wear masks.

Children also shall not wear masks when they are engaged in vigorous play, when they’re outdoors and 6 feet apart from each other, when they are actively eating or drinking.

Children shall not wear masks when they are napping because of a risk of suffocation.

Children who are deaf or hard of hearing or who have a disability or a health exemption do not have to wear masks. Children cannot wear lanyards with their masks because of risk of suffocation or strangulation.

Two guidelines stay the same: Children under two-years-old do not wear masks, and children in first grade and older do wear masks, unless exempted.

A video explaining the new masking requirements can be found here.

