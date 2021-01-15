Kentucky Capitol to close Sunday, increase security for several days

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2015 file photo, a statue of Jefferson Davis, left, faces a statue of Abraham Lincoln in the Rotunda of the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. The statues tower over visitors to Kentucky’s Capitol, but the state’s governor doesn’t think the Confederate president belongs in the same space as the U.S. president who helped end slavery. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, June 4, 2020 that he sees the Davis statue as a divisive symbol that should be removed from the Capitol Rotunda. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday there will be heightened security measures around the Kentucky State Capitol grounds in Frankfort following the Jan. 6 attack by domestic terrorists on the U.S. Capitol. In addition to an increased law enforcement presence, areas near the Kentucky State Capitol will be closed on Sunday.

The announcement comes a day after Beshear said he would be sending Kentucky National Guard personnel to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

“There have been domestic terror threats against state capitols all over the United States. Our commitment is that what happened at the U.S. Capitol will not happen here,” Beshear said in a news release. “We have the commitment and participation of the Kentucky State Police, Frankfort Police and the Kentucky National Guard to ensure the safety of everyone in this area. There have been no requests for permits for gatherings at the Capitol in the coming days, so there are no gatherings or rallies that can or should be happening.”

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)