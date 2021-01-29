Kentucky courts expanding online payment options

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Individuals who owe court fines and fees will have more online payment options starting Monday. The Administrative Office of the Courts is expanding its ePay program to let people make full or partial payments on cases in which they owe court costs, fines, fees or restitution. Currently, ePay only allows payment in prepayable cases and the payment must be made in full.

A prepayable case does not require a court appearance. Individuals with a prepayable case who opt to make payments will receive text or email reminders. Those who need help making an online payment through ePay can email the AOC’s Support Services at eCourtSupport@kycourts.net.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)