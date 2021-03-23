Kentucky Derby, Oaks tickets on sale Friday

KENTUCKY (WHET) – Tickets for Kentucky Derby and the two-day Oaks will go on sale Friday at noon. Tickets are available for uncovered bleacher seating in the first turn along with uncovered box seating for six in the in-field. A limited number of first and second-floor grandstand tickets will also be on sale.

All-inclusive food and drinks are included with ticket sales to reduce the amount of time spent in lines and it also eliminates the need for cash transactions. Capacity is limited between 40 and 50%. Some areas with proper social distancing space will allow 60% capacity. The 147th running of the Kentucky Oaks is slated for Friday, April 13, the Kentucky Derby is set for the next day, Saturday, May 1.

(This story was originally published on March 23, 2021)