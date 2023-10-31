HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Election day is only one week away, and in Kentucky, the early voting period is right around the corner.

Secretary of State, Michael Adams is calling on gubernatorial candidates, Andy Beshear and Daniel Cameron to promote early voting. Adams says that it is the best way to avoid long lines at the polls on November 7.

The early voting period in Kentucky begins on Thursday, November 2 and continues through Saturday, November 4, and voters can find their early voting locations and times at govote.ky.gov.