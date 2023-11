HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- It is election day and the governor’s race for Kentucky is a dead heat between the incumbent Andy Beshear and Daniel Cameron.

Both candidates have spent the past week crisscrossing the state to encourage residents to get out and vote, including several stops here in the Tri-State area.

Voters must show a government-issued ID to vote. To find the full list of election day Polling Locations in Kentucky by County, visit elect.ky.gov.