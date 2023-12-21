NORTONVILLE, IN. (WEHT) – As Christmas approaches many of Santa’s helpers made their way to Nortonville, KY as they surprised Jamahlyn Campbell and her family with presents for Christmas.

Two months ago, Jamahlyn lost one of her daughters, Stormie Campbell to Leukemia in October and says her family needed this.

“I’m happy and, you know, just very happy that my kids are blessed,” said Jamahlyn. “I’m happy that there there’s still good people out there and I will spread it. Spread the Christmas joy and I will bless somebody.”

Jamahlyn’s children her children Blayden and Braelyn were just as appreciative.

There’s been a lot of helpers in this process. through the past two months,” Blayden explained. “It’s just it’s a lot and I think, like, there’s no way we can possibly express the thank you to it.”

The Campbell’s were chosen to receive Christmas joy by “Spread The Cheer USA” a non-profit organization that operates nationwide.

“It chooses certain families that have either been through something that year or maybe just don’t have the extra funds for Christmas,” explained Rita Johnson, one of Santa’s helpers. “If they don’t have elves in your area, what they do is they have you set up a team of elves.”

As the family continues to deal with their loss, Jamahlyn just wanted her kids to enjoy Christmas.

“My daughter Stormi passed away on her 11th birthday, so these kids deserve the blessing, they needed this blessing and it was it’s very much appreciated,” stated Jamahlyn.