HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- As Election Day draws closer, voters are making up their minds on who they want to lead their cities and states, and in Kentucky the two candidates for Governor will go head to head today in a debate as part of the Kentucky Chamber’s Annual Meeting Dinner.

The Kentucky Gubernatorial forum will be held in Louisville and will feature incumbent Governor Andy Beshear as well as his challenger, Attorney General Daniel Cameron. As part of the forum, the candidates will be asked about their positions on the most crucial issues facing the Commonwealth, based on the ten key areas in “Kentucky’s Winning Strategy”, which is the chamber’s new plan for talent attraction, business growth, and workforce development.

During the 2023 Annual meeting Dinner, leaders of the chamber will also celebrate the accomplishments the business community has seen over the past year and highlight key issues on which the chamber will focus on in order for Kentucky to achieve its fullest potential.

Andy Beshear the Democratic candidate, is currently serving as the 63rd Governor of Kentucky. Before being elected in 2019, Beshear served as Kentucky’s 50th Attorney General. He also practiced law at Stites & Harbison and worked at an international law office in Washington D.C. prior to running for office.

Daniel Cameron, the Republican candidate, is currently serving as the 51st Attorney General of Kentucky. Before being elected in 2019, Cameron practiced law at Frost Brown Todd in Louisville and served as legal counsel to Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell.