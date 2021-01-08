Kentucky hospitals accepting people over 70 for COVID vaccines

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – As more people in Kentucky receive COVID vaccines, the Commonwealth is opening up opportunities to more.

Owensboro Health has announced anyone over 70 years old can now call to schedule an appointment.

The medical group says to call (270) 685-7100 and select option #5. Owensboro Health is not currently accommodating walk-in vaccinations.

Online scheduling and walk-in options will be announced soon.

“The phone lines may be busy at first, but stay patient. We will have lots of scheduling options to introduce over the next few days,” said Francis DuFrayne, M.D., chief medical officer of Owensboro Health.

The process usually takes 30-45 minutes and includes a 15-minute observation period. Seniors should plan to bring proof of age and their insurance information, although they will not be billed for a vaccine.

Owensboro Health opened its Tier 1B phase with a soft launch on Thursday, successfully vaccinating several hundred patients who had visited physician offices within the hospital.

Since receiving its first shipment of Moderna vaccines on Dec. 23, Owensboro Health has vaccinated over 2,000 healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, the system continues to encourage 1A healthcare workers—including those not affiliated with Owensboro Health—to take advantage of its vaccination program as well.

“Vaccines are still available on a walk-in basis for physician offices, dentists, optometrists—essentially any healthcare worker in western Kentucky,” DuFrayne said. “We hope frontline workers get vaccinated quickly so that our communities can start inching back to normalcy.”

Deaconess will also be scheduling vaccinations to members of the public in the age range at its Kentucky locations. You can schedule at shot at Deaconess Henderson Hospital here, or Deaconess Union County Hospital here.

